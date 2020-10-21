2020 CMT Music Awards predictions: Our odds say Luke Combs, Dan and Shay, Carrie Underwood will be big winners

Carrie Underwood is the queen of the CMT Music Awards, but we think Luke Combs will edge her out for Video of the Year when prizes are handed out tonight, October 21. That’s according to the combined predictions of Gold Derby users who have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our forecasts with nominees listed in order of their racetrack odds and our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Underwood has won Video of the Year at these fan-voted kudos a record seven times, including just last year. But our users think Combs has the edge for his number-one country airplay hit “Beer Never Broke My Heart.” We’re also betting on him to win Male Video of the Year for a different song, “Even Though I’m Leaving.” But we don’t think Underwood will come away empty-handed. She’s the favorite to take home Female Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone.”

As with Combs, we’re betting on Dan and Shay in two categories: Duo Video of the Year for “I Should Probably Go to Bed” and Collaborative Video of the Year for their crossover pop hit “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber. Rounding out our predicted winners are Gabby Barrett for her own crossover smash “I Hope” (Breakthrough Video of the Year) and Old Dominion for their country airplay chart-topper, “One Man Band” (Group Video of the Year).

Do you agree with our forecasts? See how we rank the nominees in order of their likelihood of winning below, and place your own bets before winners are announced.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs — 12/1

“Drinking Alone,” Carrie Underwood — 14/1

“Polaroid,” Keith Urban — 18/1

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — 30/1

“Homecoming Queen?,” Kelsea Ballerini — 44/1

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker — 46/1

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Drinking Alone,” Carrie Underwood — 12/1

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert — 14/1

“The Bones,” Maren Morris — 16/1

“Homecoming Queen?,” Kelsea Ballerini — 20/1

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde — 22/1

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett — 22/1

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Even Though I’m Leaving,” Luke Combs — 13/1

“Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett — 14/1

“One Margarita,” Luke Bryan — 16/1

“Hard to Forget,” Sam Hunt — 20/1

“Chasin’ You,” Morgan Wallen — 22/1

“Got What I Got,” Jason Aldean — 22/1

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Should Probably Go to Bed,” Dan and Shay — 23/2

“Blessings,” Florida Georgia Line — 14/1

“All Night,” Brothers Osborne — 15/1

“Die from a Broken Heart,” Maddie and Tae — 15/1

“One Big Country Song,” LoCash — 16/1

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion — 13/1

“Gaslighter,” The Chicks — 14/1

“Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” Little Big Town — 16/1

“Champagne Night,” Lady A — 18/1

“Crowded Table,” The Highwomen — 22/1

“Cheatin’ Songs,” Midland — 25/1

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett — 12/1

“I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” Riley Green — 15/1

“The Git Up,” Blanco Brown — 16/1

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress — 18/1

“Family Tree,” Caylee Hammack — 22/1

“After a Few,” Travis Denning — 25/1

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours,” Dan and Shay with Justin Bieber — 13/1

“Nobody but You,” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — 14/1

“Beer Can’t Fix,” Thomas Rhett feat. Jon Pardi — 16/1

“One Thing Right,” Marshmello and Kane Brown — 20/1

“Cool Again,” Kane Brown feat. Nelly — 22/1

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice — 22/1

