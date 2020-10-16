Update your CMT Music Awards predictions now that Video of the Year has been narrowed down to final 6

When the CMT Music Award nominations were announced in September, there were a whopping 14 contenders for Video of the Year. But on October 12 that list was cut down by more than half, so update your forecasts here in our predictions center before the winners are announced on October 21.

The final six nominees are Kelsea Ballerini (“Homecoming Queen?”), Luke Combs (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Miranda Lambert (“Bluebird’), Tanya Tucker (“Bring My Flowers Now”), Carrie Underwood (“Drinking Alone”) and Keith Urban (“Polaroid”).

Alas, that means the other eight initial nominees are out of contention, though they’re still in the running for other awards: Blanco Brown (“The Git Up”), The Chicks (“Gaslighter“), Dan and Shay (“I Should Probably Go to Bed”), Sam Hunt (“Hard to Forget”), Little Big Town (“Sugar Coat”), Ashley McBryde (“One Night Standards”), Old Dominion (“Some People Do”) and Thomas Rhett (“Remember You Young”).

Of the remaining nominees, Underwood may have the advantage judging just from her previous track record. She has won Video of the Year at the CMT Awards a record seven times throughout her career for “Before He Cheats” (2007), “Cowboy Casanova” (2010), “Good Girl” (2012), “Blown Away” (2013), “See You Again” (2014), “Something in the Water” (2015) and “Cry Pretty” (2019). But she’s not the only past winner in contention. Urban has prevailed three times before for “Days Go By” (2005), “Better Life” (2006) and “Blue Ain’t Your Color” (2017).

However, Ballerini and Combs are tied for the most overall nominations this year with three apiece. Ballerini is also up for Female Video of the Year (“Homecoming Queen?”) and CMT Performance of the Year (“Graveyard” with Halsey). And Combs contends for Male Video (“Even Though I’m Leaving”) and CMT Performance (“Brand New Man” with Brooks and Dunn).

So will Underwood walk away with a record-extending eighth trophy, or will one of her challengers dethrone her?

