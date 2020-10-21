2020 CMT Awards winners list: See who won in all 9 categories [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were held on Wednesday night, October 21, during a live ceremony hosted by past CMT winners and current nominees Ashley McBryde and Kane Brown along with “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland. But who took home awards? Scroll down for the complete list of winners in all nine categories, updated live as they were announced.

Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini were the top nominees with three apiece in main categories. Combs was up for Video of the Year (“Beer Never Broke My Heart”), Male Video of the Year (“Even Though I’m Leaving”) and CMT Performance of the Year (“Brand New Man” with Brooks and Dunn on “CMT Crossroads”). Combs earned a fourth bid for Quarantine Video of the Year (“Six Feet Apart”), whose nominees were announced the week of the show and whose winners were decided on Instagram.

Ballerini also contended for Video of the Year (“Homecoming Queen?”) and CMT Performance (“Graveyard” with Halsey on “CMT Crossroads”), as well as Female Video (“Homecoming Queen?”). Joining them in the Video of the Year lineup were Carrie Underwood (“Drinking Alone”), who went into these awards with the most victories ever in that race (seven); three-time winner in the category Keith Urban (“Polaroid”); Miranda Lambert (“Bluebird”); and the legendary Tanya Tucker (“Bring My Flowers Now”). These final six were narrowed down from an initial list of 14 contenders for the top prize.

Unlike other country music awards like the CMAs and ACMs, which are voted on by peers in the music industry, the CMT Awards were decided by fans voting online. What did you think of the winners and performances? Check out the list of champs below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director



Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris – “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Lady A – “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly – “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”

QUARANTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big and Rich — “Stay Home”

Brad Paisley — “No I in Beer”

Carly Pearce — “It Won’t Always Be Like This”

Charlie Worsham and Co. — “With a Little Help from My Friends”

Dave Haywood and Kelli Haywood — “Just Another Day in Quarantine”

Dolly Parton — “When Life is Good Again”

Granger Smith — “Don’t Cough on Me!”

Luke Combs — “Six Feet Apart”

Tenille Townes and Co. — “Lean on Me”

Thomas Rhett and Co. — “Be a Light”