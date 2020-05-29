‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph break up: ‘Sometimes people are just meant to be friends’

Another “Bachelor” couple has bit the dust. After weeks of rumors, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced they have broken up in simultaneous Instagram posts on Friday.

“It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting,” Underwood wrote. “Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

Randolph included eight photos of the former couple in happier times in her post. “First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet,” she wrote. “However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always.”

Breakup rumors had been circulating for the past month when fans saw that the former football player had returned home to Colorado by himself after having quarantined at Randolph’s family home in Huntington Beach, Calif., where he recovered from COVID-19 in March. The two frequently posted photos of each other on Instagram, but Randolph hasn’t done so since April 19 and Underwood since April 27, when he wished Randolph a happy 25th birthday.

Earlier this month, Underwood’s rep said that “everything was fine” between the pair, and that he had gone home to visit his family.

Underwood and Randolph’s split means there is only one Bachelor who is still with his final pick: Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici. Underwood revealed in his memoir “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV” in March that he and Randolph broke up for two days last August due to communication issues.

The 28-year-old did not propose to Randolph on the finale last year, but he said his book that “an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year.” “No matter what, I don’t want my life without her,” he wrote. “Our relationship hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.”

