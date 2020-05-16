No, ‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have not split

Don’t worry, another “Bachelor” couple has not bit the dust. After fans noticed that Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were no longer quarantining together, breakup rumors started flying, but the couple is still very much together.

“Everything is fine. Colton just hadn’t been with his family since the pandemic broke. He has a huge family — two moms, two dads, and a slew of siblings,” Underwood’s rep told “Elite Daily.”

Underwood had been quarantining at Randolph’s family’s home in Huntington Beach, Calif., where he made a full recovery from COVID-19 in March. Fans began to worry something was amiss when Underwood returned to his home state of Colorado solo earlier this month and flooded his Instagram with panicky comments (“Are you and Cassie still together????”). The couple frequently posted photos of each other on Instagram, but Randolph hadn’t done so since April 19 and Underwood’s most recent post about his girlfriend was for her 25th birthday on April 27.

A source told “Us Weekly” that Underwood’s trip is merely a family visit and he will be back in L.A. shortly. “He was with Cassie up until the night he left for Colorado, but he’ll be back in L.A. soon. They’re both just enjoying time with their families,” the insider said.

Underwood, 28, and Randolph are just one of two final couples from “The Bachelor” that are still together. The former football player revealed in his memoir “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV” in March that they had split for two days last August due to communication issues. The pair did not get engaged on the finale last year, but Underwood said in his book that “an engagement is something we’d both like to see this year.”

“No matter what, I don’t want my life without her,” he wrote. “Our relationship hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been worth it.”

