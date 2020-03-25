‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood sees ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ after coronavirus symptoms improve

After having a rough couple of days, Colton Underwood‘s coronavirus symptoms have improved and he now sees the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

In a Instagram post Tuesday night, the former “Bachelor” star, who revealed his diagnosis last Friday, shared that he had the “best sleep in more than a week and feel closer to my normal self.” Some of his symptoms — fever, body aches — have subsided, though he still has a mild cough, shortness of breath and a little fatigue.

“I’m just feeling grateful right now that I still have a life. I realize that my case was not as severe as others and I am lucky we managed it at home,” Underwood wrote, before thanking medical professionals, grocery store workers, truck drivers and others on the frontlines.

“We’ve learned that superheroes are real, not just in the movies. I never thought I’d know as much about supply chains or use the phrase ‘flatten the curve’ when not referring to my stomach after a big meal,” he joked.

In an accompanying video, the 28-year-old, who’s been isolated at his girlfriend Cassie Randolph‘s parents’ house, said he woke up Tuesday feeling “like a new man.” “Things have been much better recently and I’m excited to feel like I have light at the end of the tunnel,” he gushed. He also thanked the Randolphs for taking care of him. “Without them, their love and support, having this thing be manageable in their home probably wouldn’t have been possible, so thank you, guys,” he said. “Much, much appreciated.”

Underwood’s recovery arrives just as his book, “The First Time,” is scheduled to hit shelves next Tuesday, an awkward coincidence he also acknowledged. “I know the timing of this is a little weird with everything going on. I just remembered that I have a book coming out next week. It might be strange that I will be promoting that so soon after this, so I just wanted you guys to hear from me: We did not change the date of my book,” he said. “I’m very, very excited for that. Hopefully people could use a good distraction and an easy read and maybe take a thing or two from it.”

The Season 23 Bachelor closed his post by continuing to urge his followers to practice social distancing. “Please continue to practice kindness. Keep a distance. Stay safe,” he wrote. “Let’s shut this thing down and put it in our rearview mirror. We’re all in this together.”

