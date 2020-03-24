‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood on coronavirus recovery: ‘Last few days were rougher than I expected’

Though Colton Underwood‘s coronavirus symptoms are mostly “under control,” the former Bachelor experienced a downturn the last couple of days.

“The last few days were rougher than I expected,” Underwood shared on Instagram on Monday along with a photo of him eating in bed. “The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breathe [sic].”

The 28-year-old had previously detailed how “crippling” the shortness of breath has been and how exhausted he gets from attempting to do simple tasks. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs,” he wrote. “I can only imagine how people with pre-existing health conditions feel with this.”

After being prescribed an inhaler on Sunday, the Season 23 “Bachelor” star said Monday morning was “the first time that I’ve felt any real type of improvement since the beginning of this.” “I’m hopeful that I’ve turned the corner and will be back to 100% soon,” he continued. “We are very lucky that all of this was manageable at home after getting the proper medicine.”

Underwood, who’s been encouraging his followers to take the pandemic seriously and to practice social distancing, has been isolated on the third floor of girlfriend Cassie Randolph‘s parents’ home. Randolph posted a 13-minute video on Instagram on Monday, titled “quarantine chronicles,” documenting her average day taking care of her boyfriend, which includes bringing him food with gloves and a mask on.

“The Health Department called and spoke to both Cassie’s mom and me to make sure we understood timing and what to do,” Underwood wrote. “When they make food they make an extra plate and drop it off and have been checking on me regularly to make sure I am comfortable and breathing! They have been amazing and have been taking great care of me. Stay positive people…We got this!”

