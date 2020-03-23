‘The Bachelor’s’ Colton Underwood says his coronavirus symptoms are ‘under control for the most part’

Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood is on the road to a full recovery from coronavirus as his symptoms are “under control.”

“I’ll be fine,” Underwood said Saturday on “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison‘s nightly Instagram Live Group Date chats. “I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part.”

In his diagnosis announcement on Friday, Underwood outlined how the virus has been “kicking my ass,” which he reiterated to Harrison and his girlfriend, “Entertainment Tonight’s” Lauren Zima. “It was more so a headache, body aches and terrible night sweats. The shortness of breath is the most crippling and challenging one for me at least,” he explained. “The fever was gone within at least two days for me but I’ve been taking Tylenol, so I’m staying on that.”

The Season 23 star has been quarantined and isolated in the third story of the family home of his girlfriend Cassie Randolph in Huntington Beach, Calif. Randolph brings him food and medicine as needed. “I would say if I wouldn’t be here with the Randolphs, with Cassie and her family, I wouldn’t be good,” Underwood said. “Even here at times it gets challenging and you feel sort of lonely. But they’ve been amazing and supporting, we’re all in this together and that’s not only us as a family, us a nation and as a world.”

In her own Instagram Stories on Friday, Randolph said she disinfects herself “every time I leave him,” and that she and her family have been quarantined the past week.

Neither Underwood nor Randolph knows how he contracted COVID-19, but both emphasized the importance of social distancing to curb the spread of the pandemic. Underwood had previously urged young people to take the virus seriously.

“It was important for young people to know … that young people get it,” Underwood, 28, told Harrison. “I think we just need to remember we need to stick together through this. Try not to isolate people or make them feel guilty for having something.”

