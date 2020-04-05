Colton Underwood was not here for Peter Weber’s terrible ‘Bachelor’ decisions: ‘You just wanna shake him’

If there’s one thing every Bachelor Nation member can agree on about Peter Weber, it’s that he’s indecisive AF. When he did make decisions on “The Bachelor,” well, they were usually not great. And if you ask his “Bachelor” predecessor Colton Underwood, it did not have to be this way.

“I just would’ve loved to see Peter stand up for himself more and put his foot down,” Underwood told “Entertainment Tonight” (watch above). “I’m not only saying stand up to some of the women on his season, but even with production and things going on behind the scenes. I just would’ve loved for Peter to be like, ‘Listen, guys, this is what I want, this is what we need to figure out, we need to get this done.'”

Weber was basically a pushover all season, standing by as drama unfolded among his crop of ladies, waffling between decisions (straight-up peaking in the finale), and, in Underwood’s estimation, letting production manipulate the “narrative.”

“I feel like he was so confused and sort of involved in this mass chaos. I didn’t watch, but that’s what I was getting from Twitter. … I mean, Chase Rice, like, that doesn’t just happen. That was set up,” Underwood said, referring to the country singer, the ex-boyfriend of Victoria Fuller, popping up during her date with Weber.

“There’s certain things. You just wanna shake him and be like, ‘Dude take back control. This is your story, you are going to be Peter after this. You’re not going to be the Bachelor forever. So if you want a healthy, strong relationship after this, you are going to have to fight for it,'” Underwood continued.

In his season, Underwood did take a stand, or as much as he could’ve. In his new book, “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV,” the former NFL player detailed his issues with production, including how he told producers before fantasy suites that he wanted to pick his now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph and couldn’t “fake it” anymore with the other women. He shared with “ET” that he learned after the show that production may have caused Randolph to quit, which led to his notorious fence jump — his own effort to leave the show.

Weber, of course, had his own quitter, Madison Prewett. But he instead went on to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss, then break up with her to reunite with Prewett. They broke up two days after the most awkward “After the Final Rose” ever. Weber is currently in Chicago with (and probably dating) his fifth-place finisher Kelley Flanagan.

“I think that’s more so what I would’ve wanted to see from him — is just some certainty one way or another,” Underwood added. “Just being like, ‘Listen, I need this. I don’t know if I’m going to find it here, but at least this is what I need and this is what I’m gonna fight for.'”

