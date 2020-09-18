Comedy Guest Actor: Analyzing Emmy pros and cons for Adam Driver, Luke Kirby, Eddie Murphy, Dev Patel, Brad Pitt, Fred Willard

This year’s nominees for Comedy Guest Actor include last year’s winner, a posthumous entry from a comedy icon and several appearances from “Saturday Night Live.” The race could head in so many directions, so it’s important to consider each actor’s episode submission. We’ve considered the pros and cons of each nominee’s episodes to help you figure out who walks away with the trophy. Who will win at the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 19? Follow the links below for each episode analysis.

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

This is Driver’s fourth Emmy nomination. He has three previous Supporting Comedy Actor nominations for “Girls.” The actor has submitted the episode “Host: Adam Driver” for consideration: Adam jokes about his life during his monologue. Parodies include Alan Dershowitz (Jon Lovitz) arguing for Trump during Impeachment hearings; “Kylo Ren” appears in “Undercover Boss”; a “Del Taco” commercial shoot; “Medieval Times” and a fantasy of two ketchup bottles marrying. Two live performances by Halsey.

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

This is Kirby’s second Emmy nomination. He returns after winning this category last year for playing Lenny Bruce on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” This time he has submitted the episode “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” for consideration: Stand-up Lenny Bruce runs into his old friend Midge on tour in Miami and he takes her on an unforgettable night on the town.

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

This is Murphy’s fifth Emmy nomination. This is the third acting nomination he has earned from his work on “Saturday Night Live,” for which he also has been nominated for writing. He has an additional nomination for Animated Program for “The PJs.” For his latest bid, he has submitted the episode “Host: Eddie Murphy” for consideration: After 35 years, Eddie makes a return to SNL, which he talks about in his monologue. Eddie reprises his classic characters in “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood”; “Velvet Jones” in game show parody, “Black Jeopardy” and “Buckwheat” revealed in a parody of “The Masked Singer”. Two performances by Lizzo.

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

This is Patel’s first career Emmy nomination. He has submitted the episode “When Cupid is a Prying Journalist” for consideration: Polished, young, well-dressed, energetic and charming Joshua is the founder of a very successful dating app. He is almost obsessed with what brings couples together but has had a hard time finding love Himself.

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

This is Pitt’s fourth Emmy nomination. He was previously nominated in this category for “Friends.” As a producer he was nominated in Outstanding TV Movie for “Nightingale” and “The Normal Heart,” winning for the latter film. He has submitted the episode “SNL at Home #2” for consideration: Brad Pitt, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, talks about all the misinformation Trump has been relaying during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

This is Fred Willard’s fifth Emmy nomination, all of which were in the Comedy Guest Actor category. He earned a previous nomination for “Modern Family” and three nominations for “Everybody Loves Raymond.” This year’s bid is a posthumous nomination. He has submitted the episode “Legacy” for consideration: Phil pays a visit to his dad (Fred Willard) to make sure he is ok after hearing some concerning news about him. Meanwhile, Jay gives Claire and Mitch a bunch of their old childhood memorabilia that triggers them to reevaluate a long-held story about their first family vacation.

