Complete Emmys 2020 ceremony rundown tells you order of when every category will be announced and all presenters

For Sunday’s virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony, we now know the complete rundown that tells us the order of when every category will be announced. The event will be hosted live tonight ABC by Jimmy Kimmel
Comedy Actress
Comedy Actor
Comedy Writing
Comedy Directing
Comedy Supporting Actor
Comedy Supporting Actress
Comedy Series
Variety Talk Series
Movie/Limited Actress
Movie/Limited Actor
Movie/Limited Writing
Movie/Limited Directing
Movie/Limited Supporting Actor
Movie/Limited Supporting Actress
Limited Series
Competition Program
Governors Award to Tyler Perry Foundation
Drama Actor
Drama Actress
Drama Writing
Drama Directing
Drama Supporting Actor
Drama Supporting Actress
Drama Series
Here is the full list of 25 presenters as announced so far:
Anthony Anderson
Jason Bateman
Sterling K. Brown
Ty Burrell
RuPaul Charles
Laverne Cox
Count Von Count
America Ferrrera
Morgan Freeman
Ilana Glazer
Abbi Jacobson
Ken Jeong
Mindy Kaling
Tatiana Maslany
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Bob Newhart
D-Nice
Randall Park
Issa Rae
Patrick Stewart
Jason Sudeikis
Gabrielle Union
J.J. Watt
Lena Waithe
Oprah Winfrey
Producers always invite the guest star winners from the Creative Arts ceremony to present. If they agree to participate, that would also include Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”), Cherry Jones (“Succession”), Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) and/or Maya Rudolph (“SNL”).
SEE Emmys 2020 In Memoriam: Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin, Carl Reiner among dozens to be honored
It was also unveiled recently that music superstar H.E.R. will perform for the “In Memoriam” segment on the show. Expect to see over 50 television contributors in that tribute, including Hall of Famers Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin and Carl Reiner.
Best Comedy Series nominees for the show are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Best Drama Series contenders are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.” There will be guaranteed new champs in those categories as both “Fleabag” and “Game of Thrones” ended their runs.
