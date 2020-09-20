Complete Emmys 2020 ceremony rundown tells you order of when every category will be announced and all presenters

For Sunday’s virtual Emmys 2020 ceremony, we now know the complete rundown that tells us the order of when every category will be announced. The event will be hosted live tonight ABC by Jimmy Kimmel

Comedy Actress

Comedy Actor

Comedy Writing

Comedy Directing

Comedy Supporting Actor

Comedy Supporting Actress

Comedy Series

Variety Talk Series

Movie/Limited Actress

Movie/Limited Actor

Movie/Limited Writing

Movie/Limited Directing

Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Limited Series

Competition Program

Governors Award to Tyler Perry Foundation

Drama Actor

Drama Actress

Drama Writing

Drama Directing

Drama Supporting Actor

Drama Supporting Actress

Drama Series

Here is the full list of 25 presenters as announced so far:

Anthony Anderson

Jason Bateman

Sterling K. Brown

Ty Burrell

RuPaul Charles

Laverne Cox

Count Von Count

America Ferrrera

Morgan Freeman

Ilana Glazer

Abbi Jacobson

Ken Jeong

Mindy Kaling

Tatiana Maslany

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Bob Newhart

D-Nice

Randall Park

Issa Rae

Patrick Stewart

Jason Sudeikis

Gabrielle Union

J.J. Watt

Lena Waithe

Oprah Winfrey

Producers always invite the guest star winners from the Creative Arts ceremony to present. If they agree to participate, that would also include Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”), Cherry Jones (“Succession”), Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) and/or Maya Rudolph (“SNL”).

SEE Emmys 2020 In Memoriam: Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin, Carl Reiner among dozens to be honored

It was also unveiled recently that music superstar H.E.R. will perform for the “In Memoriam” segment on the show. Expect to see over 50 television contributors in that tribute, including Hall of Famers Diahann Carroll, Regis Philbin and Carl Reiner.

Best Comedy Series nominees for the show are “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Dead to Me,” “The Good Place,” “Insecure,” “The Kominsky Method,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Best Drama Series contenders are “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Killing Eve,” “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.” There will be guaranteed new champs in those categories as both “Fleabag” and “Game of Thrones” ended their runs.

