Complete Oscars 2020 ceremony list revealed of 32 presenters and 6 performers

Six more presenters have been added today for the Academy Awards ceremony for this Sunday, February 9. The latest celebrities revealed by producers are previous winners Brie Larson and Spike Lee, past nominee Salma Hayek, plus Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson.

The ABC event will once again have no host for the second consecutive year. All five nominees for Best Original Song will be performed on the broadcast. Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have also announced that Grammy Awards champ Billie Eilish will be on stage for a special performance

SEE 2020 Oscar nominations: Full list of Academy Awards nominees in all 24 categories

Who’s on the complete list of 32 presenters and 6 performers revealed so far? Here is the full slate below:

CEREMONY PRESENTERS:

Mahershala Ali

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Zazie Beetz

Timothee Chalamet

Olivia Colman

James Corden

Penelope Cruz

Beanie Feldstein

Will Ferrell

Gal Gadot

Zack Gottsagen

Salma Hayek

Mindy Kaling

Diane Keaton

Regina King

Brie Larson

Shia LaBeouf

Spike Lee

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

George MacKay

Rami Malek

Steve Martin

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Anthony Ramos

Keanu Reeves

Ray Romano

Maya Rudolph

Mark Ruffalo

Kelly Marie Tran

Sigourney Weaver

Kristen Wiig

Rebel Wilson

More To Be Announced

CEREMONY PERFORMERS:

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” (Randy Newman)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (Elton John)

“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” (Chrissy Metz)

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (Idina Menzel and Aurora)

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” (Cynthia Erivo)

Special Performance (Billie Eilish)

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions