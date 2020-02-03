Complete Oscars 2020 ceremony list revealed of 32 presenters and 6 performers

Six more presenters have been added today for the Academy Awards ceremony for this Sunday, February 9. The latest celebrities revealed by producers are previous winners Brie Larson and Spike Lee, past nominee Salma Hayek, plus Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ray Romano and Rebel Wilson.
The ABC event will once again have no host for the second consecutive year. All five nominees for Best Original Song will be performed on the broadcast. Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain have also announced that Grammy Awards champ Billie Eilish will be on stage for a special performance
Who’s on the complete list of 32 presenters and 6 performers revealed so far? Here is the full slate below:
CEREMONY PRESENTERS:
Mahershala Ali
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Zazie Beetz
Timothee Chalamet
Olivia Colman
James Corden
Penelope Cruz
Beanie Feldstein
Will Ferrell
Gal Gadot
Zack Gottsagen
Salma Hayek
Mindy Kaling
Diane Keaton
Regina King
Brie Larson
Shia LaBeouf
Spike Lee
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
George MacKay
Rami Malek
Steve Martin
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Anthony Ramos
Keanu Reeves
Ray Romano
Maya Rudolph
Mark Ruffalo
Kelly Marie Tran
Sigourney Weaver
Kristen Wiig
Rebel Wilson
More To Be Announced
CEREMONY PERFORMERS:
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4” (Randy Newman)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” (Elton John)
“I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough” (Chrissy Metz)
“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (Idina Menzel and Aurora)
“Stand Up” from “Harriet” (Cynthia Erivo)
Special Performance (Billie Eilish)
