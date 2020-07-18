Despite controversy, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ predicted to win Best Competition Program Emmy for 3rd time

The 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will go down in reality TV history for a number of ways. First and foremost, this was the installment that had to film its finale remotely from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Jaida Essence Hall was named the winner while Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode tied for second place.) But perhaps most infamously, Season 12 will always be remembered for controversial contestant Sherry Pie, who was disqualified after filming wrapped and later edited out of episodes. Despite the setbacks, “Drag Race” is still predicted to win Best Competition Program at the 2020 Emmys for the third consecutive time.

As of this writing, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” tops Gold Derby’s Emmy chart with leading 82/25 odds to win. (See more Emmy predictions.) A third victory would keep VH1’s competition series in third place on the all-time list, behind only “The Amazing Race” at a seemingly unbeatable 10 wins and “The Voice” at four wins.

Speaking of “The Voice,” it comes in second place on our Emmy chart with 9/2 odds, followed by “Nailed It” in third place at 5/1 odds, “The Masked Singer” in fourth place at 11/2 odds, “Top Chef” in fifth place at 18/1 odds and “American Ninja Warrior” in sixth place at 18/1 odds. Since “The Amazing Race” did not air within the 2019-20 eligibility period, it has to sit out this current Emmy cycle.

The yummy-named Sherry Pie was disqualified from “Drag Race” after admitting to being a catfish who engaged in sexual misconduct. The producers’ official statement flashed across the screen repeatedly throughout the season: “In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry Pie will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”

There’s no denying Sherry Pie was a force to be reckoned with on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” She was declared the winning queen in two challenges: “World’s Worst” (improv talent challenge) in Episode 3 and “Gay’s Anatomy” (over-acting challenge) in Episode 5. She essentially made it to fourth place on the show, but wasn’t invited to appear in the reunion or the finale, both of which filmed remotely. Sherry Pie’s former competitors threw shade her way during the reunion when they said their season had “only 12” contestants, not 13.

