‘Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds’ boldly goes for Emmy by taking viewers on ‘roller coaster through the universe’ [WATCH]

National Geographic is back in the hunt for Emmy Awards after dominating last year’s ceremony with seven wins for “Free Solo.” Now this go-to cable network for science nerds is hoping “Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds,” its online offshoot of documentary series “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” can find success in Best Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series at the 2020 Emmys.

The main program is hosted by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and is a sequel to Nat Geo’s “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” which went home with four Emmys in 2014: Music Composition, Main Title Theme Music, Nonfiction Writing and Nonfiction Sound Editing. That itself was a re-imagining of Carl Sagan‘s iconic PBS series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage” (1980), one of the most-watched science programs in television history.

“Creating Possible Worlds” showcases behind-the-scenes moments and interviews from the main “Cosmos” series. It debuted exclusively online at Nat Geo’s website between March and April. One such mini-episode is “A Universe Full of Hope” (watch above), in which Tyson proclaims in his stoic voice, “Welcome back to the shores of the cosmic ocean. We’re bound for the possible worlds revealed by science. The cosmos is yours.”

As creator/producer/writer/director Ann Druyan explains, “‘Possible Worlds’ is not just the worlds that we could one day explore and inhabit, but also this world and what it could be in the future.” She adds, “‘Cosmos’ is a roller coaster through the universe, through space and time, taking the audience to places they have never been. And we intend to show it to you in the most cinematic, vivid, heart-thumping way.” Druyan co-created the original “Cosmos” with Sagan and has been an integral part of its high-tech adaptation into the current era.

The short’s Emmy-nominated producers are Erin Newsome, Sarah Lavoie, Maricruz Merlo, Meghan Gleason, Matt Wizan and Tatiana Villegas. Besides “Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds,” the other 2020 nominees are “Between The Scenes – The Daily Show,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries,” “Pose: Identity, Family, Community” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race Out Of The Closet.”

