Nat Geo’s ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ will blow your (and Emmy voters’) minds with these new episodes

Nat Geo’s “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” continues its long-awaited third season with two more awe-inspiring episodes on Monday, including an untold story behind our trip to the moon.

Starting at 8/7c, the seventh episode, “The Search for Intelligent Life on Earth,” will reveal the hidden underground network of four kingdoms of life, telling a true first-contact story between humans and, as the network describes, “beings who communicate with a symbolic language and have maintained a representative democracy for tens of millions of years.”

At 9/8c, the eighth episode, “The Sacrifices of Cassini,” will focus on the never-before-told story of a scientist who made the Apollo program possible while fighting in World War I, when he wrote a letter addressed to readers 50 years in the future. The “Cassini” of the episode title is a robotic explorer ordered to self-destruct on another world.

SEE Nat Geo’s ‘Genius: Aretha’ delayed, will miss Emmys

Hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, the 13-episode “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” explores not just the outer corners of space but the microscopic levels of the Earth’s interiors. It comes six years after the second season, “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” and 40 years after the late great Carl Sagan first took us on the Ship of the Imagination on his original, groundbreaking science series “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.”

Both the original and “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” which became Nat Geo’s most-watched program ever, won Peabody Awards and Emmys. The latter reaped 12 Emmy bids, including Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series, and took home four for writing, sound editing, score and main title theme. Those are some big footsteps for “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” to follow, but with its special effects, dramatic reenactments and animation taking us through the always fascinating unknowable universe, it will very likely voyage on Ship of the Imagination to the Emmys in September.

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy nominees now; change through July 28

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions