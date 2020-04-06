Costa Ronin reveals his ‘crazy process’ for getting into his ‘Homeland’ character [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Every year before filming, I went to Russia and would spend usually a week or two weeks there, just trying to soak in the air and really live in the shoes of my character,” actor Costa Ronin reveals about his “crazy process” in an exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above) about playing Russian intelligence officer Yevgeny Gromov on “Homeland.” He elaborates, “That was invaluable. It was really, really interesting. It’s something I always do and it was very beneficial for ‘Homeland’ because it’s so current and when you take the action to where it actually takes place, rather than trying to feel or try to imagine it, it’s always a lot more authentic and a lot more natural.”

“For the longest time, the stereotype for the Russian characters was shaved heads and leather jackets and very heavy and cold and rude,” Ronin explains before noting that he feels “honored” as opposed to pigeonholed in his career of playing mobsters and officials who are distinctly Russian. Ronin most notably played a Soviet intelligence officer for five years on FX’s “The Americans, sharing a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best TV Drama Ensemble in its final season. He continues, “Luckily for the audience and for us, we are becoming smarter and we are starting to tell the stories on a different level — more honestly, more truthfully.”

Ronin joined “Homeland” last season and features prominently opposite Claire Danes in this final season, although he rejects being labelled its “romantic lead.” Ronin teases about the series finale that will air on Showtime late this month, “When the story ends, there will be a great void in the hearts of the audience and it actually is very, very important to tell the story and to end the story in a way which will be understood and accepted because at the end of the day, just like in real life, there are certain things we want and a certain way we want things to happen, but then life happens and it happens in a completely different way, but as long as it’s truthful and honest to the characters and the characters’ lives and that whole world in which they live, then we’ve all done our job.”

