Costume designer Dan Lawson (‘The Good Fight’): Costumes allow the actors to ‘take on the world’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I want them to feel like they can take on the world,” admits costume designer Dan Lawson about how his precise and nuanced costume work on “The Good Fight” empowers the actors. “They are tackling such heady, deep, really thought provoking subjects and topics and I want them to feel like that their wardrobe will help them get there and help them tell that story.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Lawson above.

“The Good Fight” is CBS All Access’ critically acclaimed spin-off from the Emmy-winning “The Good Wife,” which concluded back in 2016 having garnered 39 Emmy nominations and five acting wins. Created by Robert King and Michelle King, the series stars Christine Baranski, who reprises her role from “The Good Wife” as Diane Lockhart, alongside multiple Tony-winner Audra McDonald, Cush Jumbo, Delroy Lindo and Sarah Steele.

The political/legal drama has become renowned for its searing commentary on the controversies bubbling within the US legal system that have sprouted during the often beleaguered Donald Trump administration. The recently concluded fourth season boldly tackled issues like systemic racism, judicial corruption, political correctness and war crimes.

Lawson believes that telling essential and vital stories takes a village of creative talent both onscreen and behind the scenes, working at their best to bring to life what the Kings have envisioned. “This season we dealt with our government, we dealt with racism, we dealt with corporate America, we dealt with Jeffrey Epstein,” he explains. “They approach it in such an intelligent way that I feel like if the wardrobe doesn’t match that intelligence, then I’ve left them down somehow. I want the wardrobe to be as baroque and as layered as our stories are.”

Asked about the challenges of contemporary design, Lawson acknowledges that while period work is noticed more often, the modern, layered designs employed on contemporary projects can be tough to get right. “Contemporary wardrobe is extremely difficult to pull off and to pull of realistically. It could be the most heightened, crazy, colorful world and if all of the elements add up in that world our audience will believe it,” he declares. “I want the wardrobe to blend into the woodwork and at the same time I want it to stand out.”

