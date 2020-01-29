Costume Designers Guild Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User rhodesawards for a nice score of 71.43% when predicting the Costume Designers Guild Awards winners on Tuesday. He is tied with two others — Llama Del Rey and Mikeynz — at that percentage but has the better point score total of 7,129 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 1,100 people worldwide predicted these 2020 CDG champs in three film and four TV categories in Los Angeles. Our top scorer got five of the 7 categories correct. Movie winners were “Knives Out,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Jojo Rabbit,” while on the TV side it was “Game of Thrones,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Masked Singer.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Marcus Dixon at 57.14%. Up next at 42.86% are Joyce Eng and Daniel Montgomery. Riley Chow as 28.57%. Zach Laws, Rob Licuria, Matt Noble, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna have 14.29%. I did not have any correct. See Editors’ scores.

Other than Eng and Wloszczyna, four other Experts made predictions. Edward Douglas (Weekend Warrior) and Susan King (Gold Derby) are next at 28.57%. Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) are tied at 14.29%. See Experts’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions