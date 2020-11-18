RSVP today! Costume designers for ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘The Prom,’ ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ join Gold Derby’s Meet the BTL Experts series

Three top costume designers will reveal the secrets behind their crafts when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the BTL Experts” Q&A event with key 2021 Oscar contenders this month. Each person will participate in two video discussions to be published soon: one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a group chat with Daniel and all of the designers together. RSVP today by clicking here to be one of the first people in the world to watch our premiere video event. This one-hour event will debut on Tuesday, November 24, at 5:00 p.m. PT. 8:00 p.m. ET.

This “Meet the BTL Experts” panel welcomes the following 2021 Oscar contenders:

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Prime): Megan Stark Evans



Evans’ career has included such projects as “A Teacher,” “Uncle Frank,” “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” and “The Sound of Silence.”

“The Prom” (Netflix): Lou Eyrich

Eyrich is a five-time Emmy winner for “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” (costumes and producing) and “American Horror Story” (three). She has received other nominations for “The Politician,” “Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Glee.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix): Susan Lyall

Lyall’s career has included such projects as “The Report,” “Red Oaks,” “Molly’s Game,” “The Beaver,” “Rachel Getting Married,” “The Mothman Prophecies” and “Music of the Heart.”

