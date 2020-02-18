Country Music Hall of Fame 2020: Which superstars will be inducted next?

The 2020 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in just a few weeks. Which two country superstars will be selected this year for an induction ceremony slated for next October? Could this finally be the year for Tanya Tucker, who just won her first ever Grammy Awards after a career beginning back in the 1970s? Or will it be a more recent artist now eligible, such as Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw or Shania Twain?
The criteria is pretty simple to get in but it’s an exclusive group since only 2-3 people are inducted each year. One person will be from the Modern Era category (an artist who came to prominence at least 20 years ago). Another will be from the Veterans Era (an artist who came to prominence at least 45 years ago). A third inductee would be a non-performer, songwriter or musician (since this one rotates, it will be a non-performer such as a songwriter for 2020). The artists chosen last year were Brooks and Dunn (modern), Ray Stevens (veterans) and Jerry Bradley (executive).
Other recent inductees have included Garth Brooks, Roy Clark, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, Ronnie Milsap, Oak Ridge Boys, Kenny Rogers and Randy Travis.
So, who are the most likely candidates to be chosen in 2020?
MODERN ERA FRONT RUNNERS:
Kenny Chesney
Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers
The Judds
Tim McGraw
Marty Stuart
Travis Tritt
Shania Twain
Keith Whitley
Dwight Yoakam
MODERN ERA POSSIBLES:
Clint Black
Rosanne Cash
Crystal Gayle
Toby Keith
Martina McBride
Lorrie Morgan
Steve Wariner
Gene Watson
VETERANS ERA FRONT-RUNNERS:
Lynn Anderson
Mickey Gilley
Vern Gosdin
Jerry Lee Lewis
Johnny Paycheck
Linda Ronstadt
Ralph Stanley
Tanya Tucker
Hank Williams, Jr.
VETERANS ERA POSSIBLES:
June Carter Cash
John Denver
Crystal Gayle
Jack Greene
Gram Parsons
Charlie Rich
Jeannie Seely
Slim Whitman
