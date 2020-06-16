How will Covid-19 affect Emmy nominations and winners? [WATCH]

“I don’t think it’s going to be the same old, same old,” says Pete Hammond (Deadline) about the current Emmy race in our chat with Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Watch video above.

Anne agrees: “Covid and all of the protests and reactions to the protests and the politics of the time I think are really going to have an impact on this race. It may not be the same old popular shows. There may be discoveries being made, other shows that may not have been the ratings juggernauts that have been dominating this” event in the past.

Pete quips, referring to voters, “We have so many people stuck at home that they’re actually watching television!”

Which TV contenders may benefit? Among the programs we discuss: “Schitt’s Creek,” “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Unorthodox,” “Ozark,” “Hollywood,” “The Morning Show” and ..