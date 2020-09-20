Creative Arts Emmy winners 14 live videos in the virtual press room: Eddie Murphy, Maya Rudolph and more [WATCH]

Even though Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmy winners couldn’t party personally in downtown Los Angeles, many of them did join the virtual press room following the event. Watch these 14 short videos below featuring guest star champs Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”), Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”), Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth,” “SNL”) and more. Videos are courtesy of the Television Academy and feature media members asking questions from around the world.

Here is a list of the 14 interviews featuring winners from all five ceremonies this week:

Kristine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjaer (“The Cave”), winner for Exceptional Documentary Filmmaking.

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”), winner of Best Drama Guest Actor.

Cory Finley (“Bad Education”), winner of Best TV Movie.

Laurence Fishburne (“#FREERAYSHAWN”), winner of Best Short-Form Actor.

Jason Hehir (“The Last Dance”), winner of Best Documentary Series

Van Jones, Brie Larson, Elijah Allan-Blitz (“The Messy Truth VR Experience”), winner of Best Original Interactive Program.

Labrinth (“Euphoria”), winner of Best Music and Lyrics.

Norman Lear, Brent Miller (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience”), winner of Best Variety Special (Live).

Scott Marder, Dan Harmon (“Rick and Morty”), winner of Best Animated Series.

Rickey Minor (“Kennedy Center Honors”), winner of Best Music Direction.

Mandy Moore (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”), winner of Best Choreography for Scripted Programming.

Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”), winner of Best Comedy Guest Actor.

Leah Remini (“Scientology and the Aftermath”), winner of Best Hosted Nonfiction Series.



Maya Rudolph (“SNL,” “Big Mouth”), winner of Best Comedy Guest Actress and Best Character Voice-Over Performer

