Creative Arts Emmys 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User TVFanMan for getting the highest score of 72.41% when predicting the Creative Arts Emmys 2020 winners on Saturday and throughout this week. He is actually tied with William Gillquist, stfederici and joel_zummak at that percentage but has a higher score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 35,449 total.

Over 1,300 people worldwide predicted these 2020 Emmy Awards champs in 29 television categories for the ceremony held virtually in North Hollywood. Our top scorer got 21 of these TV categories correct, including two guest star wins for Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”) and Cherry Jones (“Succession”) but missed out on the other two for Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Maya Rudolph (“SNL”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For the 10 Experts making picks, Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) are tied for first at 58.62%. Shawn Edwards (WDAF) is next with 55.17%. Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) follows with 51.72%. We then have a tie at 48.28% for Eric Deggans (NPR) and Ben Travers (Indiewire). The next three are Robert Rorke at 44.83%, Libby Hill (Indiewire) at 41.38% and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) at 41.38%. Jen Chaney (Vulture) picked nine categories for 52.94%. See Experts’ scores.

For our 10 Editors predicting, Zach Laws is out front with 62.07%. We then have a six-way tie at 58.62% for Riley Chow, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. The final three are myself at 55.17%, Rob Licuria at 51.27% and Matt Noble at 48.28%. See Editors’ scores.

