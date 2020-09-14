Creative Arts Emmys Night #1: Watch our live post-show debating Monday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys will be presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 6:30 PT; 9:30 ET on Monday, September 14, following Night #1 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Marcus James Dixon plus contributors Denton Davidson and Sam Eckmann as they debate the winners and losers.

This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on reality and nonfiction categories, including the following:

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

BEST SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

BEST CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

BEST DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

BEST DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

BEST NARRATOR

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

BEST WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

We will also offer live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:

Tuesday, September 15 (mostly variety categories)

Wednesday, September 16 (mostly scripted shows)

Thursday, September 17 (mostly scripted shows; animation)

Saturday, September 19 (guest stars, reality host, TV movie and more)

