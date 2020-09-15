Creative Arts Emmys Night #2: Watch our live post-show debating Tuesday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys are now being presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 6:30 PT; 9:30 ET on Tuesday, September 15, following Night #2 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Paul Sheehan plus contributors Rob Licuria and Tony Ruiz as they debate the winners and losers.

This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on variety categories, including the following:

BEST SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON-PROSTHETIC)

BEST COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

BEST PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

BEST TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

We are also offering live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:

Monday, September 14 (mostly reality categories)

Wednesday, September 16 (mostly scripted shows)

Thursday, September 17 (mostly scripted shows; animation)

Saturday, September 19 (guest stars, reality host, TV movie and more)

