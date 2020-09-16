Creative Arts Emmys Night #3: Watch our live post-show debating Wednesday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys are now being presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 6:30 PT; 9:30 ET on Wednesday, September 16, following Night #3 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Joyce Eng plus contributors Kevin Jacobsen and Tom O’Brien as they debate the winners and losers.

This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on scripted categories, including the following:

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

BEST FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

BEST MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST PERIOD COSTUMES

BEST PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

BEST PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

We are also offering live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:

Monday, September 14 (mostly reality categories)

Tuesday, September 15 (mostly variety categories)

Thursday, September 17 (mostly scripted shows; animation)

Saturday, September 19 (guest stars, reality host, TV movie and more)

