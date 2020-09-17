Creative Arts Emmys Night #4: Watch our live post-show debating Thursday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys are now being presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 6:30 PT; 9:30 ET on Thursday, September 17, following Night #4 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Daniel Montgomery plus contributors Charles Bright and Luca Giliberti as they debate the winners and losers.

This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on scripted categories, including the following:

BEST DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

BEST ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

BEST SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

BEST CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

BEST INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

BEST INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING

BEST MOTION DESIGN

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

BEST ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

We are also offering live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:

Monday, September 14 (mostly reality categories)

Tuesday, September 15 (mostly variety categories)

Wednesday, September 16 (mostly scripted shows)

Saturday, September 19 (guest stars, reality host, TV movie and more)

