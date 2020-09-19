Creative Arts Emmys Night #5: Watch our live post-show debating Saturday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys are now being presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 7:00 PT; 9:00 ET on Saturday, September 19, following Night #5 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Zach Laws plus contributors David Buchanan and Matt Noble as they debate the winners and losers.

This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on scripted categories, including guest stars, TV Movie and the following:

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

BEST COMMERCIAL

BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

BEST TELEVISION MOVIE

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

BEST REALITY HOST

BEST INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

We are also offering live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:

Monday, September 14 (mostly reality categories)

Tuesday, September 15 (mostly variety categories)

Wednesday, September 16 (mostly scripted shows)

Thursday, September 17 (mostly scripted shows)

