Creative Arts Emmys Night #5: Watch our live post-show debating Saturday’s winners and losers [VIDEO]

The Creative Arts Emmys are now being presented over an astonishing five nights this week. Watch our lively post-show above at 7:00 PT; 9:00 ET on Saturday, September 19, following Night #5 of these ceremonies, with virtual emcee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”). Gold Derby’s Riley Chow will host editor Zach Laws plus contributors David Buchanan and Matt Noble as they debate the winners and losers.
This evening’s ceremony largely focuses on scripted categories, including guest stars, TV Movie and the following:
BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM
BEST CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
BEST COMMERCIAL
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
BEST TELEVISION MOVIE
BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
BEST CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
BEST CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
BEST DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR
BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR
BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS
BEST REALITY HOST
BEST INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN
BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
BEST SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
BEST SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
BEST SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
BEST STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
We are also offering live post-show analysis for the other four ceremonies this week:
Monday, September 14 (mostly reality categories)
Tuesday, September 15 (mostly variety categories)
Wednesday, September 16 (mostly scripted shows)
Thursday, September 17 (mostly scripted shows)
