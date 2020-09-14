2020 Creative Arts Emmy predictions: Our official odds in 29 categories for reality TV, variety, guest stars and more

Emmy week looks pretty different than it usually does. It will be a weeklong affair, starting on Monday, September 14, and concluding with the ABC telecast on Sunday night, September 20. But who will take home prizes at the Creative Arts Awards? Scroll down for our predictions in 29 categories listed in order of their racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

Our odds have been calculated by combining the predictions of more than 1,200 users as of this writing. That includes Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Creative Arts winners and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best predictions when you combine the last two years’ results. Our largest predictions bloc are our Users: the everyday readers and commenters who have signed up for our predictions contest.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced TV productions, film shoots and entertainment events to shut down all year to slow the spread of the easily transmitted disease, this year’s Emmys will be held virtually. The Creative Arts Awards make up the bulk of the categories and include awards for reality, nonfiction, animated and variety program, as well as craft awards from dramas, comedies, movies and limited series.

The Creative Arts ceremonies will be held every night from Monday, September 14, through Thursday, September 17, with one final night of Creative Arts prizes going out on Saturday, September 19. The ceremonies will all be emceed by Best Reality Host nominee Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), with presenters including Rose Byrne, Jeff Bridges, Giancarlo Esposito, Issa Rae and many more.

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder” — 19/5

Cherry Jones, “Succession” — 39/10

Phylicia Rashad, “This is Us” — 5/1

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” — 11/2

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black” — 13/2

Harriet Walter, “Succession” — 13/2

BEST DRAMA GUEST ACTOR

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror” — 19/5

James Cromwell, “Succession” — 4/1

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” — 5/1

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider” — 11/2

Ron Cephas Jones, “This is Us” — 13/2

Martin Short, “The Morning Show” — 13/2

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 37/10

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place” — 9/2

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live” — 5/1

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 11/2

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” — 11/2

Bette Midler, “The Politician” — 13/2

BEST COMEDY GUEST ACTOR

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live” — 17/5

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 9/2

Fred Willard, “Modern Family” — 5/1

Dev Patel, “Modern Love” — 6/1

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live” — 6/1

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live” — 7/1

BEST TV MOVIE

“Bad Education” — 82/25

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” — 19/5

“American Son” — 9/2

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” — 9/2

“Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones” — 9/2

BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Queer Eye”‘ — 16/5

“Shark Tank” — 39/10

“Antiques Roadshow” — 9/2

“Love is Blind” — 9/2

“A Very Brady Renovation” — 9/2

BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

“Cheer” — 82/25

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” — 39/10

“We’re Here” — 4/1

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook” — 9/2

“Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up” — 9/2

BEST REALITY HOST

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 17/5

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye” — 9/2

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It” — 5/1

Amy Poeher and Nick Offerman, “Making It” — 6/1

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef” — 6/1

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” — 7/1

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 7/5

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 2/1

“Drunk History” — 59/20

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times'” — 82/25

“73rd Annual Tony Aards” — 4/1

“The Oscars” — 4/1

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show” — 9/2

“77th Annual Golden Globe Awards” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones” — 7/2

“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” — 4/1

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” — 9/2

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” — 6/1

“Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize” — 13/2

“Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” — 13/2

BEST VARIETY SERIES DIRECTING

“Saturday Night Live” — 69/20

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 4/1

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 5/1

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 11/2

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert — 13/2

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” — 7/1

BEST VARIETY SERIES WRITING

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 16/5

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 19/5

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” — 9/2

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 9/2

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL DIRECTING

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times'” — 82/25

“73rd Annual Tony Awards” — 39/10

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones” — 4/1

“Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show” — 9/2

“62nd Annual Grammy Awards” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL WRITING

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones” — 10/3

“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” — 39/10

“Hannah Gadsby: Douglas” — 4/1

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” — 9/2

“Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything” — 9/2

BEST ANIMATED PROGRAM

“BoJack Horseman” — 82/25

“Rick and Morty” — 39/10

“Bob’s Burgers” — 9/2

“The Simpsons” — 9/2

“Big Mouth” — 9/2

BEST SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

“Forky Asks a Question” — 29/20

“Robot Chicken” — 11/5

“Steven Universe Future” — 53/20

BEST CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Taika Waitit, “The Mandalorian” — 37/10

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” — 39/10

Leslie Odom Jr., “Central Park” — 5/1

Hank Azaria, “The Simpsons” — 11/2

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers” — 13/2

Nancy Cartwright, “The Simpsons” — 13/2

BEST NARRATOR

David Attenborough, “Seven Worlds, One Planet” — 10/3

Lupita Nyong’o, “Serengeti” — 39/10

Angela Bassett, “The Imagineering Story” — 4/1

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution” — 9/2

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “The Elephant Queen” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“The Last Dance” — 69/20

“Tiger King” — 18/5

“Hillary” — 4/1

“McMillions” — 9/2

“American Masters” — 9/2

BEST DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL

“Becoming” — 82/25

“The Apollo” — 39/10

“The Great Hack” — 4/1

“Beastie Boys Story” — 9/2

“Laurel Kanyon” — 9/2

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

“The Cave” — 47/20

“One Child Nation” — 59/20

“Chasing the Moon” — 10/3

“Moonlight Sonata” — 7/2

BEST HOSTED NONFICTION PROGRAM

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” — 69/20

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” — 39/10

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” — 4/1

“Vice” — 4/1

“Ugly Delicious” — 9/2

BEST MAIN TITLE DESIGN

“Watchmen” — 5/1

“Westworld” — 11/2

“The Morning Show” — 6/1

“The Politician” — 6/1

“Carnival Row” — 13/2

“Abstract: The Art of Design” — 13/2

“Godfather of Harlem” — 7/1

BEST MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

“Unorthodox” — 18/5

“Hollywood” — 39/10

“Carnival Row” — 5/1

“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” — 11/2

“Defending Jacob” — 6/1

“Why We Hate” — 7/1

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES

“Succession” — 17/5

“The Mandalorian” — 37/10

“The Crown” — 9/2

“Euphoria” — 9/2

“Ozark” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“Watchmen” — 16/5

“Hollywood” — 4/1

“Unorthodox” — 4/1

“Mrs. America” — 9/2

“Little Fires Everywhere” — 9/2

BEST MUSIC AND LYRICS

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“One Less Angel”) — 5/1

“Euphoria” (“All For Us”) — 11/2

“Watchmen” (“The Way it Used to Be”) — 6/1

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (“Eat Shit, Bob”) — 6/1

“This is Us” (“Memorized”) — 13/2

“The Black Godfather” (“Letter to My Godfather”) — 13/2

“Little Fires Everywhere” (“Build it Up”) — 7/1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 5/1

“Watchmen” — 11/2

“Euphoria” — 6/1

“Insecure” — 6/1

“Stranger Things” — 6/1

“Killing Eve” — 13/2

“Better Call Saul” — 7/1

