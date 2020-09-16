Cristina Rae (‘America’s Got Talent’) cements her place in finale with ‘Jump’ performance [WATCH]

Fan-favorite singer Cristina Rae returned during Tuesday’s Semifinals episode of “America’s Got Talent” and blew the roof off the theater with her cover of Cynthia Erivo‘s “Jump.” As Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, this San Diego resident is already one of the front-runners to win Season 15, but now she surely cemented her place in the finale.

Do you agree with the judges that Cristina is the “one to beat” in terms of all of the singing acts? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below. The results will be announced Wednesday, September 16 on NBC.

Heidi Klum: “Cristina, you know I love you. And you know we started this journey together. I feel like we have this bond and I’m keeping my fingers, my toes, everything crossed that we’re going to end this journey together next week at the finale. I wish this so very much for you. Good luck and please vote, America, for Cristina Rae!”

Howie Mandel: “In the category of singing, you’re the one to beat. I think that your voice is pure, I think it’s powerful, I think it’s entertaining. Maybe that’s the PPE that we have a shortage of these days. See what I did there? Let me just hold while I enjoy myself and my judging. But you’re wonderful and I loved it and I think America will, too.”

Sofia Vergara: “I think tonight you nailed it more than any other night. It was perfection. I have goosebumps. First of all, if I was you I would never wear another color than that rose color that you’re wearing because you look stunning. Your eyes with the glitter. It was perfection. I really hope the best for you.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Heidi’s Golden Buzzer act, Cristina Rae, sang Cynthia Erivo’s ‘Jump.’ It was a powerful song that showed her control and range while also sending an uplifting message. Heidi was ecstatic for Cristina and pleaded for the audience to vote for her. Howie declared her ‘the one to beat’ in the singing category because of her pure and powerful voice. Sofia thought it was perfect and that she nailed it.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.