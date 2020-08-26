Cristina Rae (‘America’s Got Talent’) gives ‘flawless’ live show performance of ‘Hallelujah,’ raves all 3 judges [WATCH]

The last time Cristina Rae appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” she received Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, so she had a lot to live up to when she appeared during Tuesday’s live show. For her newest performance, Cristina took on Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah” with the poise and confidence of someone that’s already a platinum-selling artist. With Simon Cowell still out of commission because of his bike accident, that meant all of the pressure was on Heidi, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara to critique the night’s 11 acts. Did Cristina do enough to make it to the next round? Watch the “AGT” performance video above and read the judges’ comments below.

SEE Heidi Klum fires back at ‘America’s Got Talent’ comedian who calls her a ‘tramp’ on live television [WATCH]

Heidi: “Yes! Cristina Rae, I mean, you sang this flawlessly. It was so perfect. It was crystal clear. You could have not done a better job. You have no idea how much I have your back. I hope America has your back tonight. I hope America is going to vote for you. I want you to win so badly.”

Sofia: “That was gorgeous. When I listen to you, you sound to me like you’re already a recording artist. It’s so great. I feel like I’ve heard this song before but then you made it so yours — so unique. It’s spectacular. I wish you a lot of luck.”

Howie: “Oh God, if there’s one word to describe what you just did, it was flawless. That instrument — you did it with such ease and that range of notes. I can’t think of a better way to end what I believe so far is the most spectacular evening that we’ve had on Season 15. You are deserving of the Golden Buzzer. America, I don’t know how you’re gonna do it, but I’m glad it’s you and not us. Good luck, young lady.”

In his “AGT” live blog, our recapper John Benutty had this to say about the performance: “Closing out the night was Cristina Rae with a rendition of ‘Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen. It was a gorgeous performance that was fitting for the final performance of the night, simply so that Howie could say once and for all that it was his favorite of the night, calling it ‘flawless.’ Heidi was ecstatic for Cristina’s perfect performance and you could see how happy it made her to see her Golden Buzzer choice do so well. Sofia also loved it and said that she’s spectacular.”

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘America’s Got Talent’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the results episode airs live on NBC. You’ll compete to win a $100 Amazon gift card and a spot on our “AGT” Season 15 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.