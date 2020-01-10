Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, hours before Oscar nominations announced

The Critics’ Choice Awards are renowned as one of the best barometers for predicting the Oscars. Over their 24-year history these prizes bestowed by the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. (BFCA) have previewed 14 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 19 Best Director, 16 Best Actor, 13 Best Actress, 14 Supporting Actor and 17 Supporting Actress champs.

The silver anniversary of this show takes place on the evening of Sunday, January 12. Hours later, the academy will unveil the roster of contenders for the Oscars. With the 92nd annual Academy Awards set to take place just 27 days later on February 9, all of the precursor prizes have had to move up their ceremonies.

All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.

Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards

Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes



Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced

Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – ACE Awards

Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 18 – PGA Awards

Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards

Jan. 19 – SAG Awards



Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 25 – Annie Awards

Jan. 25 – ASC Awards

Jan. 25 – CAS Awards

Jan. 25 – DGA Awards

Jan. 28 – CDG Awards

Jan. 29 – VES Awards

Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes

Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens

Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 – ADG Awards

Feb. 1 – WGA Awards

Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards

Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes

Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 9 – Oscars

