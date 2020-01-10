Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, hours before Oscar nominations announced

The Critics’ Choice Awards are renowned as one of the best barometers for predicting the Oscars. Over their 24-year history these prizes bestowed by the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. (BFCA) have previewed 14 Best Picture Oscar winners as well as 19 Best Director, 16 Best Actor, 13 Best Actress, 14 Supporting Actor and 17 Supporting Actress champs.
The silver anniversary of this show takes place on the evening of Sunday, January 12. Hours later, the academy will unveil the roster of contenders for the Oscars. With the 92nd annual Academy Awards set to take place just 27 days later on February 9, all of the precursor prizes have had to move up their ceremonies.
All of the key dates on the Oscars calendar are detailed below. Winners events are in gold while nomination announcements are italicized.
Jan. 10 – Critics’ Choice Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 11 – MUAHS Awards
Jan. 12 – Critics’ Choice Awards
Jan. 12 – Annie Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 13 – Oscars: Nominations Announced
Jan. 14 – CAS Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 15 – MPSE Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 16 – PGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – ACE Awards
Jan. 17 – CDG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 17 – SAG Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 18 – PGA Awards
Jan. 19 – MPSE Awards
Jan. 19 – SAG Awards
Jan. 21 – ASC Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 21 – WGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 24 – DGA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 25 – Annie Awards
Jan. 25 – ASC Awards
Jan. 25 – CAS Awards
Jan. 25 – DGA Awards
Jan. 28 – CDG Awards
Jan. 29 – VES Awards
Jan. 29 – BAFTA Awards: Final Voting Closes
Jan. 30 – Oscars: Final Voting Opens
Jan. 30 – ADG Awards: Final Voting Closes
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 – ADG Awards
Feb. 1 – WGA Awards
Feb. 2 – BAFTA Awards
Feb. 4 – Oscars: Final Voting Closes
Feb. 8 – Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 9 – Oscars
