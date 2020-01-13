Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Moonwalker for a terrific score of 78.26% when predicting the Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with three other people — antoniomoura, John Waymire and German Y. — at that percentage but has a better point score total of 15,536 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 2,400 people worldwide predicted these champs in 23 movie categories for the Santa Monica ceremony. Our top scorer got 18 correct, including the Best Picture winner (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and all four acting categories: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Brad Pitt (“Once”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, there is a tie for first at 65.22% between Zach Laws and Daniel Montgomery. Marcus Dixon is next at 60.87% and then Joyce Eng and myself at 56.52%. We then have Riley Chow and Tom O’Neil at 52.17%. Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna follow with 47.83%. Matt Noble has 43.48% and then Rob Licuria with 39.13%. See Editors’ scores.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions