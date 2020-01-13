Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 winners: Jack Mathews (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Jack Mathews (Gold Derby) for a wonderful score of 69.57% when predicting the Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 winners on Sunday. He is best among 14 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 2,400 people worldwide predicted these champs in 23 movie categories for the Santa Monica ceremony. Our top scorer got 16 correct, including the Best Picture winner (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and all four acting categories: Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Brad Pitt (“Once”).

For our other 13 Experts predicting, there is a tie for second place with Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan King (Gold Derby) at 65.22%. Keith Simanton (IMDB) is next with 60.87%. Joyce Eng (Gold Derby) follows with 56.52% and then Grae Drake (Moviefone) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) with 52.17%. We then have a three-way tie at 47.83% for Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Up next at 43.48% are Edward Douglas (The Beast) and Nikki Novak (Fandango). Eric Deggans (NPR) follows with 26.09%. Anne Thompson (Indiewire) has 33.33% but only predicted nine categories.

