2020 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards predictions: Our official odds in all 23 categories

The Critics’ Choice Awards for film and television will be handed out on Sunday night, January 12, just a few hours before the Oscar nominations the following morning on January 13. So who will win the awards for film on the eve of the academy’s announcement? Scroll down to see our predictions in 23 categories, listed in order of their racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

These awards are decided by hundreds of print, broadcast and online journalists who make up the Critics’ Choice Association. Our odds, meanwhile, are calculated by combining the predictions of thousands of Gold Derby’s registered users. That includes Expert journalists from top media outlets (a few of whom overlap with the CCA), the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Critics’ Choice winners for film, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine predictions results from the last couple of years.

The Critics’ Choice Awards usually match the Oscar Best Picture nominees pretty closely. Just last year, for instance, seven out of the eight Oscar nominees in the top category were also up for the Critics’ Choice prize. The last Oscar slot was taken by “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which missed the critics’ lineup.

But when it comes to winners the two groups diverge more often. The two groups have picked the same Best Picture six times in the last 10 years, most recently two years ago when both organizations went with “The Shape of Water.” Last year, though, the critics chose the Mexican film “Roma,” while the Oscars surprised many of us by going for “Green Book.”

And how many times will the CCA agree with the Golden Globes that were just handed out last weekend? The big winners there were “1917” (Best Film Drama), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Best Film Comedy/Musical) and “Parasite” (Best Foreign Language Film). Those three vastly different films are also top contenders here, as is Globes also-ran “The Irishman,” which leads these nominations with 14.

BEST PICTURE

“The Irishman” — 13/2

“Parasite” — 13/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 8/1

“Marriage Story” — 8/1

“1917” — 17/2

“Little Women” — 19/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 10/1

“Joker” — 11/1

“Ford v Ferrari” — 13/1

“Uncut Gems” — 14/1

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” — 5/1

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” — 11/2

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 6/1

Sam Mendes, “1917” — 6/1

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” — 13/2

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women” — 13/2

Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, “Uncut Gems” — 7/1

BEST ACTRESS

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” — 5/1

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” — 11/2

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us” — 6/1

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell” — 6/1

Awkwafina, “The Farewell” — 13/2

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” — 13/2

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” — 5/1

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” — 5/1

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” — 6/1

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 13/2

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems” — 13/2

Robert De Niro, “The Irishman” — 13/2

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite is My Name” — 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” — 7/2

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” — 39/10

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” — 11/2

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell” — 6/1

Florence Pugh, “Little Women” — 6/1

Scarlet Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” — 7/1

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 10/3

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” — 4/1

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” — 5/1

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 6/1

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse” — 6/1

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” — 7/1

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story” — 10/3

“Parasite” — 19/5

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 4/1

“Knives Out” — 9/2

“The Farewell” — 9/2

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman” — 17/5

“Little Women” — 9/2

“Jojo Rabbit” — 5/1

“The Two Popes” — 11/2

“Joker” — 13/2

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — 7/1

BEST ENSEMBLE

“Knives Out” — 5/1

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 11/2

“The Irishman” — 6/1

“Marriage Story” — 6/1

“Parasite” — 6/1

“Little Women” — 13/2

“Bombshell” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY FILM

“Jojo Rabbit” — 17/5

“Knives Out” — 71/20

“The Farewell” — 9/2

“Dolemite is My Name” — 9/2

“Booksmart” — 9/2

BEST ACTION FILM

“1917” — 16/5

“Ford v Ferrari” — 39/10

“Avengers: Endgame” — 4/1

“John Wick 3: Parabellum” — 9/2

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — 9/2

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR FILM

“Us” — 12/5

“Midsommar” — 59/20

“Avengers: Endgame” — 10/3

“Ad Astra” — 7/2

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” — 10/3

“I Lost My Body” — 9/2

“Frozen II” — 5/1

“Missing Link” — 11/2

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — 6/1

“Abominable” — 15/2

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” — 31/10

“Pain and Glory” — 39/10

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — 9/2

“Les Miserables” — 9/2

“Atlantics” — 9/2

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” — 82/25

“The Lighthouse” — 9/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 5/1

“The Irishman” — 11/2

“Joker” — 13/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 7/1

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Little Women” — 37//10

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 37/10

“Dolemite is My Name” — 9/2

“Rocketman” — 5/1

“Downton Abbey” — 13/2

“The Irishman” — 15/2

BEST EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari” — 37/10

“The Irishman” — 4/1

“1917” — 9/2

“Parasite” — 11/2

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 6/1

“Uncut Gems” — 15/2

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR

“Bombshell” — 9/2

“The Irishman” — 11/2

“Joker” — 6/1

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 6/1

“Judy” — 13/2

“Dolemite is My Name” — 13/2

“Rocketman” — 7/1

BEST SCORE

“1917” — 10/3

“Joker” — 4/1

“Little Women” — 5/1

“Marriage Story” — 11/2

“The Irishman” — 13/2

“Us” — 7/1

BEST SONG

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — 5/1

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — 11/2

“Spirit” from “The Lion King” — 6/1

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — 6/1

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose” — 13/2

“Speechless” from “Aladdin” — 13/2

“I’m Standing with You” — “Breakthrough” — 7/1

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 9/2

“1917” — 11/2

“Little Women” — 6/1

“Parasite” — 6/1

“The Irishman” — 13/2

“Downton Abbey” — 7/1

“Joker” — 7/1

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“The Irishman” — 5/1

“Avengers: Endgame” — 11/2

“1917” — 6/1

“The Lion King” — 6/1

“Ad Astra” — 13/2

“Ford v Ferrari” — 13/2

“Aeronauts” — 7/1

BEST YOUNG ACTOR OR ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit” — 69/20

Noah Jupe, “Honey Boy” — 4/1

Julia Butters, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — 5/1

Thomasin McKenzie, “Jojo Rabbit” — 11/2

Shahadi Wright Joseph, “Us” — 13/2

Archie Yates, “Jojo Rabbit” — 7/1

