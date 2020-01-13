Critics’ Choice TV Awards 2020 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User LuisAlbertoQH for an excellent score of 81.25% when predicting the Critics’ Choice TV Awards 2020 winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with five other people — Oscar Girl, Miguel David Ochoa, Azimuth223, Dee Jones and Yell — at that percentage but has a better point score total of 13,090 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 1,300 people worldwide predicted these champs in 16 television categories for the Santa Monica ceremony. Our top scorer got 13 correct, including the program winners of “Succession,” “Fleabag,” “When They See Us” and “El Camino.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Editors predicting, the first spot is held by Rob Licuria with 75.00% correct. We then have a three-way tie at 68.75% for Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng and Daniel Montgomery. A four-way tie follows at 62.50% for Zach Laws, Paul Sheehan, Susan Wloszczyna and myself. Up next at 56.25% are Riley Chow and Matt Noble. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Wloszczyna, two other Experts participated. Peter Travers (Rolling Stone) has 75.00% and Eric Deggans (NPR) has 68.75% correct.

