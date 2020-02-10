26% of Oscar viewers say Cynthia Erivo gave best musical performance: ‘It wasn’t even a contest’ [POLL RESULTS]

With eight musical performances to drool over, the 2020 Oscars felt more like the Grammy Awards than ever before. Of the artists who entertained the crowd during Sunday’s telecast, who gave the best performance? We tasked Oscar viewers with answering that very question and the poll results are in: Cynthia Erivo‘s powerful rendition of “Stand Up” from “Harriet” leads all performances with 26% support. “It wasn’t even a contest,” commented Gold Derby reader Jonathan Goeschl. Do you agree or disagree with those poll results? Sound off down below.

Erivo was nominated for a pair of Oscars this year: Best Actress for portraying Harriet Tubman and Best Song for co-writing “Stand Up” with Joshuah Brian Campbell. She ending up losing her two bids to Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) and Elton John & Bernie Taupin (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”), respectively.

The multi-hyphenate already has three-fourths of an EGOT thanks to “The Color Purple,” winning the Tony in 2016 for Best Musical Actress, the Grammy in 2017 for Best Musical Theater Album and a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Best Musical Performance in a Daytime Program. That means she’s just an Oscar away from completing the coveted awards grand slam.

Four other Oscar performers nabbed double-digits in our poll results: In Memoriam singer Billie Eilish at 19%, “Lose Yourself” comeback kid Eminem at 17%, opening artist Janelle Monae at 13% and Elton John at 11%. Here’s how all eight musical acts fared, according to our readers:

26% — Cynthia Erivo: “Stand Up” from “Harriet”

19% — Billie Eilish: In Memoriam segment

17% — Eminem: “Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile”

13% — Janelle Monae: “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” introduction

11% — Elton John: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

8% — Idina Menzel & Aurora and “Elsas” from around the world: “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”

6% — Chrissy Metz: “I’m Standing with You” from “Breakthrough”

0% — Randy Newman: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4″

Be sure to vote today for our Gold Derby decade awards featuring the best of the best from 2010 to 2019. You can keep changing your ballot as often as you like until the event closes on February 21. All 1,500 candidates you’ll see across 22 categories were nominees at either the Oscars, annual Gold Derby Film Awards or both. And join in the fun debate over these contenders taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions