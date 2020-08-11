Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Dan Levy is entering the “Schitt’s Creek” episode “Happy Ending” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This program aired April 7 and was the 14th episode of the sixth season for the Pop TV show.

In this series finale, David (Levy) is stressing out over rain that will ruin his wedding day. His dream outdoor wedding to Patrick will have to move indoors to Town Hall. Patrick books David a massage to help him relax. Alexis walks him down the aisle to the song “Simply the Best.”

Levy has four nominations this year for producing, directing, writing and acting. He previously had a bid last year for Best Comedy Series. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against reigning champ Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), past winners Andre Braugher (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Sterling K. Brown (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), previous nominees Mahershala Ali (“Ramy”) and Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”) and rookie contender William Jackson Harper (“The Good Place”).

