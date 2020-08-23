Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s Creek’) on keeping the ‘poignancy in the show as electric as the comedy’ [WATCH]

“Schitt’s Creek” may not have been on Emmy voters’ radar until late in its run, but they made up for lost time by awarding the final season with 15 Emmy nominations. Dan Levy has his name on four of those bids: Supporting Comedy Actor, Comedy Writing, Comedy Directing, and Comedy Series. The multi-hyphenate creative recently discussed the ways in which he wrapped up the series “carefully and thoughtfully.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

SEE All in the family: Eugene and Dan Levy (‘Schitt’s’ Creek’) can make history with Emmy acting wins

“The show has never been about business,” Levy explains. So forcing “Schitt’s Creek” to overstay its welcome as an open ended series was never on the table. He states that the goal was to tell “stories that meant something, that continually changed the characters.” Character growth has been central to the heart of the show, which sees the vapid socialite Rose family learn humility. “When you commit to a show as a viewer…you want to feel like the show is respecting your time,” suggests Levy. Season 6 just felt like the perfect end point.

The series finale, “Happy Ending,” holds special meaning for Levy. He wrote and co-directed (with Andrew Cividino) the episode, which landed him two of his four Emmy nominations. The installment concludes with the emotional wedding of Levy’s David and Patrick (Noah Reid). Levy was careful to write a queer relationship that would be recognizable to LGBTQ viewers. “I felt like we have the opportunity in this show to tell a love story that’s really meaningful but also speaks to an experience myself and my friends have gone through,” Levy explains. The creative was pleasantly surprised by the feedback from viewers, many of whom shared stories about how the show helped improve their relationship with their parents.

“I think inherently the whole show was built on this idea that love is not something you can buy,” states Levy. “It’s something you will eventually learn is intangible.” That idea is shown on the series when David can finally let his guard down with Patrick, or when the Rose family can finally put other’s interests ahead of their own. He hopes that “Schitt’s Creek” feels like a complete emotional experience while still making viewers laugh. “We always tried to keep it sharp and keep the poignancy in the show as electric as the comedy,” Levy explains.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions