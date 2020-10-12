‘Dancing with the Stars’ ’80s Night recap: The celebs who went back in time, but who went back home at the end of the night? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“Dancing with the Stars” traveled back in time for week five of the competition, when the remaining dozen celebrities and their pro partners performed routines inspired by the music of the 1980s. So who had the best retro throwbacks, and who had a manic Monday? Scroll down for our live blog with all the “’80s Night” drama, developments and our commentary as it happens.

Last week‘s “DWTS” had a pretty manic ending itself. A strange behind-the-scenes error caused host Tyra Banks to mistakenly announce actress Anne Heche and football player Vernon Davis as the bottom two. After they caught the mistake Banks corrected the record: Heche was actually at the bottom with “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, who had wrongly been announced as safe. Because Aldama had a better track record this season overall and a higher-scoring performance on the night, the judges unanimously decided to save her and eliminate Heche. Aldama must have had whiplash after that roller coaster ending.

Did that stressful mix-up affect the dancers on “’80s Night”? They had to contend with a couple of new dance styles for the first time this season, though those styles afforded them opportunities as well as challenges. Three contestants performed jazz numbers: Justina Machado, Skai Jackson and Jeannie Mai. Since jazz is stylistically freer, without as many of the rigid choreographic requirements as ballroom and Latin dances, it was a chance for the celebs to show off their personalities.

The other dance we’re seeing for the first time this season is contemporary, and Johnny Weir lucked out with that one. Contemporary dances are flowing and emotive, so we often see celebs get a big bump in their scores when performing the style. Then there were four stars doing tangos: Aldama, Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jesse Metcalfe. Rounding out the routines were AJ McLean with a waltz, Nev Schulman with a quickstep, Chrishell Stause with a cha cha and Nelly with the dreaded samba. Find out how everyone did below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates