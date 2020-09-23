AJ McLean improved on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in week 2, but can he match the success of fellow Backstreet Boy Nick Carter? [WATCH]

We had high expectations for AJ McLean going into season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars,” not just because singers have done well on the show in general, but because boy band members have done especially well. He was the first to perform during the season premiere and had a couple of missteps, but he improved in week two. So how will he compare to fellow Backstreet Boy and past “DWTS” finalist Nick Carter? Watch his foxtrot above

Carter excelled on “DWTS” right out of the gate when he competed in season 21, topping the leaderboard in his very first week and going on to finish second in the competition behind a dominant Bindi Irwin. McLean is off to a slower start, but he’s moving in the right direction. He landed in the middle of the pack in the season premiere with straight 6s from the judges for a total of 18 out of 30. Then he ticked up one point in week two, placing him among the top five contestants of the season so far.

But it’s not just Nick Carter who excelled on “DWTS” coming out of a boy band. New Kids on the Block alum Joey McIntyre finished third in the very first season. 98 Degrees member Drew Lachey won season two. And NSYNC members Joey Fatone (season four) and Lance Bass (season seven) were both finalists. That’s a lot to live up to. But Carrie Ann Inaba thought McLean’s week-two foxtrot was “smooth as silk, and Bruno Tonioli told him, “The Rat Pack would be proud.” So would McLean’s Boys.

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.