Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe know exactly who’s to blame for that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ results gaffe

“Dancing with the Stars” results blunder on Monday night was awkward for everyone involved, but Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe are able to laugh it off.

“Honestly, like, it’s 2020,” Motsepe told Michael Strahan on Tuesday’s “Good Morning America” with a laugh (watch above). “Happy 2020. Anything can happen. It’s live television, so, yeah, that’s it. Happy 2020. You never know what’s gonna happen any day.”

During Monday’s results, Tyra Banks announced Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy as safe, but moments later revealed that there had been an “error in the control room” and that the couple were really in the bottom two with Heche and Motsepe. They were called back out onto the stage, where all three judges opted to save them over Heche and Motsepe, who landed in the bottom two for the second straight week. Banks told “GMA” that the mishap was caused by a “technical difficulty.”

Heche was axed on the night she posted her highest score so far, a 21, for her paso doble after sharing the story of how she got blackballed in the industry for 10 years due to her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Asked if she’s happy she went out on a high note, the actress quipped, “Was that a high note? I’m glad I got to dance the dances that I did and I’ve been through tougher, but this was not my finest moment.”