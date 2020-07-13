Will you accept this dance? Every Bachelor Nation alum who’s been on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

What comes next after finding love on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette”? No, not marriage (ha!) or a baby carriage, but “Dancing with the Stars”! Because what good is corporate synergy for if not this? Lots of Bachelor Nation alums have tried their hand feet on the parquet over the years, and the next in line is Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Bristowe, who starred on Season 11 of “The Bachelorette” in 2015, was the first contestant announced for the upcoming 29th installment, slated to air (somehow, in COVID-19 times) in the fall. The spin instructor could’ve already been a “Dancing” alum had things worked out five years ago: She claimed in 2017 that “Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss prevented her from doing the show when she was originally offered it.

SEE Everything we know about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29 (so far)

“I just think it goes to show if you’re resilient and you always are strong with what you believe in and fight for what you want — and as long as you are a good person doing those things — even if it takes five years, something good will come from it,” Bristowe told “Entertainment Tonight” last month after Chris Harrison surprised her with the gig during her interview on “The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever!”

Bristowe, who once pursued dance, will finally join a long line of Bachelor Nation stars to go “Dancing.” Most of them, um, haven’t been great (and most have also been dudes), but two have taken home the Mirrorball trophy.

Check out the gallery above to see all the “Bachelor”-“Dancing” crossovers?

“Dancing with the Stars” is scheduled to return in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions