‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast suggestions: Male celebs on our wish list include a trivia champ, an ‘E.T.’ alum and more [POLL]

“Dancing with the Stars” is skipping the spring yet again, but it’s coming back for a 29th season this fall, and there are numerous celebrities who deserve to compete on the dance floor. Below is a list of male celebs we think the show should consider inviting to the ballroom to vie for the next Mirror Ball Trophy. Check them out and vote in our poll to let us know which of them you’d be most excited to see compete (click above to see the rest of our ultimate wish list). And let us know in the comments what other stars you would like to see when the show comes back in September.

Danny Bonaduce



This former child star is most famous for his role as Danny Partridge in the 1970s ABC musical sitcom “The Partridge Family.” On that show, he got to play bass guitar for the family’s band, so Bonaduce is already musically inclined. Not to mention the fact that former child stars have done well on “DWTS” in the past: just look at season 19 champion Alfonso Ribeiro, season 25 finalist Frankie Muniz, and season 28 runner-up Kel Mitchell.

Bow Wow



This rapper first came on the scene when he was only 13-years-old with the release of his debut album, “Beware of Dog,” in 2000, and has been working ever since as a recording artist and actor. He can currently been seen on We TV’s reality show “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.” He wouldn’t be the first veteran rapper to try his luck on the dance floor — Master P (season 2), Lil Kim (season 8), Romeo (season 12), and Vanilla Ice (season 23) have competed for the Mirror Ball — but none have made it to the finals. Would Bow Wow be up for the challenge?

Ken Jennings



He already holds multiple records. He has the longest winning streak on the game show “Jeopardy!” with 74 wins and the highest average correct responses per game, and he just won “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament this past January against Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. We’ve seen how well he can do in trivia games, so how about we see how he’d do in the ballroom? He could extend his TV game show empire even farther.

Michael Oher



This former professional football player was a Super Bowl champ and the subject of the 2009 Oscar-winning film “The Blind Side,” which told the story of his teenage years and his adoption by a white family. Famously, several other alumni of the NFL have won “DWTS” before: Emmitt Smith (season 3), Hines Ward (season 12), Donald Driver (season 14) and Rashad Jennings (season 24). He hasn’t played pro football since 2017, so might Oher be up for more competition, this time in the ballroom?

Henry Thomas



At the age of 10, Thomas gained international recognition in the starring role of Elliot in Steven Spielberg’s beloved 1982 blockbuster “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” In the years since, he has continued acting with roles including 1994’s “Legends of the Fall,” 2002’s “Gangs of New York,” and most recently Netflix’s 2018 anthology series, “The Haunting of Hill House.” As mentioned above, former child stars have done well on “DWTS” before, and his recent “E.T.” inspired TV commercial last Thanksgiving inspired all the nostalgic feels.

Ted Williams



He went from rags to riches in 2011. He received widespread media attention for his “golden voice” when an interview filmed during a period when he was homeless went viral after being posted to YouTube, and Williams quickly received numerous job offers as an announcer. Since then he’s been working steadily. Though after spending so much time behind the mic this past decade, how would he like to go in front of the camera and put on his dancing shoes? After all, fellow disc jockey Bobby Bones unexpectedly won the competition in season 27.