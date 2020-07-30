Cheryl Burke’s ‘heart sank’ when she found out Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were axed from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Cheryl Burke feels like she’s lost her “dance dad” after Tom Bergeron‘s shocking dismissal from “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I feel a little bit sad — a lot sad. Tom has been my dance dad, I used to call him, and I still do to this day,” Burke told “Extra” (watch above). “We have been there from the beginning, especially Tom has been there from the first season, I was there from the second season. My heart sank when I found out.”

Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who joined as co-host in 2014, were fired on July 13 and will be replaced by Tyra Banks, who will also serve as executive producer to steer the show in a “new creative direction.” “They are family and they will always be family,” Burke said of Bergeron and Andrews. “The show is going on Season 29 and maybe the executives thought it was time to evolve a little bit.”

The two-time champ has never met Banks before, but has “only heard great things” about the supermodel. “She has so much energy, and I think she loves to dance,” Burke added.

Burke “would love” to be on Season 29, but has not officially been asked to return yet. She did note some of the safety precautions that will be implemented in light of the coronavirus pandemic, including not having everyone rehearse in the studio at the same time.

“I believe we’re all gonna have timeslots,” she shared. “I think when it comes to cameras, everything is just gonna be a lot less and stripped back.”

“Dancing” will return in the fall on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

