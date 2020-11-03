‘Dancing with the Stars’ performance: Chrishell Stause’s waltz was so sexy it got Derek Hough’s heart racing [WATCH]

Chrishell Stause came into “Double Elimination Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” as the lowest scorer out of the remaining contestants, but with signs of a breakthrough in the making. On “Villains Night” last week she got her highest score to date for her paso doble, and this week she was solid again with her steamy Viennese waltz with pro partner Gleb Savchenko. But was it too little too late? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about it below.

Carrie Ann Inaba: “Well done. That was very graceful and elegant — sexy also. Your arm, out of hold, just watch that because you’re starting to really get graceful with your lines, but just be careful because it looks a little like ‘Help!’ And then your neck sometimes crinks a little. So if you can hide how you really feel inside and try to make it feel a little more relaxed, that would be great.”

Derek Hough: “My heart is beating fast … I can see you improving each week, which I think is fantastic. I will say, to echo what Carrie Ann said, watch your arm. Also, with your transitions from the pedestrian part into the frame … When the dancing begins it looks great, but it’s just the transitions from section to section. It needs to be seamless, fluid, and continuous if that makes sense.”

Bruno Tonioli: [fanning himself] “Chrishell and Gleb, I was thinking about so many things while I was watching that, but none had anything to do with the Viennese waltz. I don’t know why. But nevertheless, you actually have some very good moments while you’re dancing, but you have to be able to sustain it. There was in hold a few spins — oh my god, this is great — and then you seemed to drop it. You have to continue the same level all the way through. But more of that, thank you.”

Stause got straight 8s for a total of 24 out of 30. And she got a couple of bonus points after that in the Relay Dances round in which she performed a cha cha head-to-head against Nev Schulman and Nelly. Unfortunately, on a night of top-notch performances all around, she was second to last on the judges’ leaderboard. And after viewer votes were factored in, she ended up in the bottom two with Skai Jackson. Given their respective track records on the show, it wasn’t too surprising that the judges voted unanimously to save Jackson, but Stause can hold her head up high given her run on the show — a few bumps in the road along the way, but a couple of good performances to go out on.

