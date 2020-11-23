Derek Hough’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance will be an ‘homage to some of my heroes’

It wouldn’t be a “Dancing with the Stars” finale without Derek Hough hitting the parquet — after all, he is the only six-time champ. The judge will perform for a second time this season, but this time he’ll have the entire floor to himself.

“It’s a solo performance. I am dancing by myself and I am not sure why I decided to, but I am doing it. I have not danced a solo since I was, like, 12 years old, that is the truth,” Hough told “Entertainment Tonight.” “So here we go!”

SEE Who should win ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

In truth, the solo performance is because of COVID-19 restrictions. In October, Hough performed a sizzling paso doble with his girlfriend and former troupe member Hayley Erbert, marking his first performance on the show since he left as a pro in 2016.

“Usually I would be like, ‘I want to do a group number,’ something like that, but it just logistically made sense to do a solo,” he explained. “It has challenged me, for sure, but I am looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun and I will say this: it’s an homage to some of my heroes.”

Hough’s performance will be to FINNEAS‘ “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.” In addition to Hough, the finale will also feature finalist Nelly performing a medley of his greatest hits while his partner Daniella Karagach and her husband and fellow pro Pasha Pashkov dance. Some of the season’s eliminated couples will also return.

The “Dancing” finale airs Monday at 8/7 on ABC.

PREDICT ‘Dancing with the Stars’ now; change them until Monday night’s show

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions