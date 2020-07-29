Derek Hough was ‘shocked’ by ‘Dancing with the Stars” host shake-up: ‘Tom Bergeron is such a staple’ of the show

Derek Hough may have moved on from “Dancing with the Stars,” but he too was stunned about Tom Bergeron‘s and Erin Andrews‘ sudden exits from the series.

“I was pretty shocked,” Hough told Bevy Smith on Tuesday’s “Bevelations” on SiriusXM (listen below). “I think Tom Bergeron is such a staple of ‘Dancing with the Stars, and he’s a good friend of mine. He’s just a good man. He’s been there from the beginning, and you know he’s just a great guy.”

Bergeron and Andrews were dropped from the show on July 13 amid a revamp to take it in a “new creative direction.” Tyra Banks was announced as the new host and executive producer the next day.

While Hough, who left “Dancing” in 2016 after 17 seasons and a record six wins, was surprised by the shake-up, he also knows that it’s part of the fickle nature of showbiz. “Nothing is certain,” he added. “And there’s always those efforts to sort of switch things up, so you look at that, and it’s also understandable, I think.”

SEE Tom Bergeron had the best response to Tyra Banks replacing him on ‘Dancing with the Stars’