‘Dancing with the Stars’ Semi-Finals double elimination: Which 2 celebs will get the boot? Here’s who we’re predicting

Six celebs are going into tonight’s “Dancing with the Stars” Semi-Finals, but only four will advance to next week’s season finale to compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy. So who will the unlucky contestants be? Our users have been placing their bets here in our predictions center all week, and it might be a close call.

Rapper Nelly has yet to land in the bottom two despite being the lowest scoring contestant remaining in the competition. That’s because viewers at home keep pulling him out of danger with their votes, indicating that he has a passionate, motivated fan base who may redouble their efforts to get him into the finale. But as of this writing we still give him leading 7/2 odds of being eliminated.

So why do we think he’s at risk when he never has been before? Sometimes even the most popular celebs find themselves suddenly derailed. That’s what happened to Jesse Metcalfe, Chrishell Stause and AJ McLean, who were all safe every week until they landed in the bottom two for the first time and were immediately eliminated by the judges.

The second celeb we think will be sent home is figure skater Johnny Weir with 39/10 odds, though his circumstances are the polar opposite of Nelly’s. He gets consistently high scores but seems to lack passionate audience support; consider that the judges gave him a perfect score on “Icons Night,” putting him on top of the leaderboard, but he still wound up in the bottom two with the aforementioned McLean.

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson may not be safe either. She’s so close to Weir in our predictions that she also gets 39/10 odds, though more users overall think Weir will be ousted. Jackson has been hit-and-miss on the dance floor with a couple of major mistakes this season keeping her from the upper echelons of scorers. And she did land in the bottom two on “Double Elimination Night,” so she may not have the most reliable fan base voting to keep her in the competition.

The vast majority of our users think those three celebs are at greatest risk, so most expect Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado and Nev Schulman to sail safely through to the finale. Do you agree with our consensus choices, or are we in for a big surprise in the penultimate episode of the season?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.