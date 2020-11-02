‘Dancing with the Stars’: Debating who will go in the double elimination – ‘This is going to be a tough one’ [WATCH]

“It was a good note to end on for her, but yeah, not too surprised to see her go,” says Gold Derby contributor Jeffrey Kare about Monica Aldama‘s elimination at the end of “Villains Night” on “Dancing with the Stars.” But were her scores from the judges really fair? And who will follow her out the door next week when there will be a double elimination and a unique Relay Dance round? I discussed all that with Kare and fellow contributor Cordell Martin. Watch our video recap above.

“To my surprise, I thought it was one of her best performances,” Martin argues about Aldama’s Nurse Ratched-inspired jazz number. But the judges heavily criticized her and gave her the night’s lowest score, sealing her fate. “She was a little low-balled with the scores considering the fact that the last few weeks … they tended to over-score her a little bit. So I think they were over her and were like, you’re going to be the sacrificial lamb.”

So who will be sacrificed next? This coming Monday the celebs will all be dancing twice, including Relay Dances where the contestants will be broken up into groups of three to perform the same dance style against each other and then be ranked by one of the judges for bonus points. At the end of the night two of them will be going home. Martin admits, “This is going to be a tough one. This is really going to tell us who has the fan base.”

He thinks the first to go will be either Johnny Weir or Jeannie Mai since they’ve both been in the bottom two before. And the other might be Chrishell Stause or Nelly, since they’re the two with the lowest cumulative scores out of the remaining dancers. “The competition is getting more stiff,” so he thinks “the judges are now going to start pinpointing that one contestant that’s going to be the sacrificial lamb” like Aldama. “I feel like they’re going to pretty soon drop the hammer on Nelly or Chrishell.” So “two of those four will be going home.” Do you agree?

Be sure to make your predictions so that the contestants can see how they’re faring in our racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs every Monday on ABC. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.